BlackRock Energy and Resources (LON:BERI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119.50 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 119.50 ($1.55). Approximately 353,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 316,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.54).

BlackRock Energy and Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. The company has a market cap of £149.39 million, a P/E ratio of -663.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 120.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.81.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. BlackRock Energy and Resources’s payout ratio is -2,222.22%.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

Read More

