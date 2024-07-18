BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,272,000 after acquiring an additional 31,049 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $506,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 44.6% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. TD Cowen decreased their target price on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $912.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.29.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $12.09 on Thursday, hitting $829.00. The company had a trading volume of 717,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,521. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $851.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $790.82 and a 200 day moving average of $793.48. The company has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

