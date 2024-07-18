BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Up 5.4% in June

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,282,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 484,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 353,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

BKT remained flat at $12.00 on Thursday. 12,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,390. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $12.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

See Also

