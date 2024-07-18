BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.78 and last traded at $23.78. 4,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 4,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF stock. Cyr Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cyr Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cyr Financial Inc. owned about 3.99% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF

The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Municipal Bond 1-15Yr index. The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize tax-free current income. INMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

