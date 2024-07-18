Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 488 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $147.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $153.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.40.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

