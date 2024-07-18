Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kadant by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $339.47 on Thursday. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $196.99 and a one year high of $354.02. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.74.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42. Kadant had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KAI. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

In other Kadant news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

