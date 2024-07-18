Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,481,000 after purchasing an additional 731,057 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD opened at $354.94 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $361.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 669.71, a P/E/G ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.00.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

