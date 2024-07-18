Bleakley Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,951,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,870,556,000 after acquiring an additional 110,886 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,452,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,360,000 after purchasing an additional 323,051 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,082,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,020,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,031,000 after buying an additional 147,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,142,000 after buying an additional 33,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $207.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.99 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

