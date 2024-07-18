Bleakley Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total transaction of $9,281,286.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,876 shares in the company, valued at $100,311,135.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,310 shares of company stock worth $63,163,317 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $817.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $790.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $709.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $891.67. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.