Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Leslie’s worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Leslie’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 160,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Leslie’s by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Leslie’s by 4.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 82,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.74 million, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $8.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.74.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

