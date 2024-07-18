Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,705,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4,244.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 277,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,289,000 after buying an additional 270,802 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 161,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,668,000 after buying an additional 121,941 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 157,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,780,000 after buying an additional 77,596 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after buying an additional 69,701 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.33.

NYSE:MLM opened at $564.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $561.29 and a 200-day moving average of $561.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $389.90 and a twelve month high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

