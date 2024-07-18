Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 461,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,042,000 after acquiring an additional 220,060 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,664,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,304,000 after acquiring an additional 240,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $76.18 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.91 and a 52 week high of $76.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.65.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

