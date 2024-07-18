Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $65.86 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.