Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after buying an additional 73,774 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,454,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $475.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

