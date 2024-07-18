Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $625,000 Stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,007 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,151,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,988,000 after buying an additional 65,402 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 591,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after buying an additional 67,857 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after buying an additional 33,884 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 306,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 235,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

NYSE KB opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.00.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Equities analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

