Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $673,000 Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $320.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

