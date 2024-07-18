Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $704,000 Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IONS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,616,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,518,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,288,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 956,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,407,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,068,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,137.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.96 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.49% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

