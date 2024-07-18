Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares during the period.

VNLA stock opened at $48.64 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

