Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 190.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,491 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,363 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $571.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

