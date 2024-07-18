Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $181.97 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.72 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

