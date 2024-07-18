Bleakley Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV opened at $110.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average of $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

