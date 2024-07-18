Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,646 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $25,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Block in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Block in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.00. 13,067,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,976,548. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.69.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,695,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,173 shares of company stock worth $9,363,222. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Block from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

