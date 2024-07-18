Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Short Interest Update

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 13,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Bluerock Homes Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Homes Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluerock Homes Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHM opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.80. Bluerock Homes Trust has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $18.98.

About Bluerock Homes Trust

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc owns and operates single-family properties located in markets with a focus on the life regions of the Sunbelt and areas of the Western United States. As of December 31, 2023, it held eighteen real estate investments, consisting of eleven consolidated investments and seven preferred equity and loan investments.

