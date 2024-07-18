BMO Capital Markets Downgrades SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) to Hold

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE SIL opened at C$13.44 on Monday. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.81.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$85.80 million for the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 49.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.8432032 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

