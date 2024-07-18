BMO Capital Markets Downgrades SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) to Hold

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SIL
SilverCrest Metals Price Performance
SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$85.80 million for the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 49.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.8432032 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SilverCrest Metals
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Airline Giant Beats EPS Expectations, Signals Capacity Cuts
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.