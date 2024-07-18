BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Shares Up 0.6%

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$36.51 and last traded at C$36.50. 1,397,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,644,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.30.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.54.
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
