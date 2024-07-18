BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Stock Price Down 0.6%

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$15.90 and last traded at C$15.92. Approximately 26,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 690% from the average daily volume of 3,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.02.

BMO US Put Write ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.87.

BMO US Put Write ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

