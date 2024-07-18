BNB (BNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $84.26 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. BNB has a total market cap of $84.26 billion and approximately $1.63 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $570.94 or 0.00895040 BTC on major exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,581,973 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,582,028.56858554. The last known price of BNB is 569.90298181 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2193 active market(s) with $1,700,504,065.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

