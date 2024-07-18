BNB (BNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $84.26 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. BNB has a total market cap of $84.26 billion and approximately $1.63 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $570.94 or 0.00895040 BTC on major exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,581,973 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,582,028.56858554. The last known price of BNB is 569.90298181 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2193 active market(s) with $1,700,504,065.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
