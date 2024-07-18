BNB Reaches Market Cap of $83.90 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $568.48 or 0.00891781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion and $1.63 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,581,989 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,582,028.56858554. The last known price of BNB is 569.90298181 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2193 active market(s) with $1,700,504,065.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

