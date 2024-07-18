BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 21,511 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,511 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.28% of Hilton Worldwide worth $151,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $2,480,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,981,000 after buying an additional 294,937 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 43.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 298,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,267,000 after acquiring an additional 30,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $8.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.79. 2,044,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,830. The stock has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.56. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

