BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 219,572 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,572 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.22% of NetApp worth $47,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 14,650.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in NetApp by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $126.22. The company had a trading volume of 262,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $135.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

NetApp declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

