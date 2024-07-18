BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 72,158 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 72,158 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $11,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $81.47. 352,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,622. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average of $75.08. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

