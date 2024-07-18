BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 170.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,800 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.10% of Digital Realty Trust worth $44,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,372,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $59,087,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,623,000 after acquiring an additional 380,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,118,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,513,000 after purchasing an additional 253,755 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DLR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.16. The stock had a trading volume of 253,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $162.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

