BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,139 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.43% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $110,118.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PPBI traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $27.95. 68,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,268. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 212.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,015.46%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

