BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 122,101 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 570,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,101 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $123,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $3.31 on Wednesday, reaching $228.33. The stock had a trading volume of 949,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $281.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

