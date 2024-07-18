BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 18,852 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,162 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Independent Bank by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 518,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,097,000 after purchasing an additional 93,901 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,664 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,272,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,015,000 after purchasing an additional 69,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Independent Bank stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,651. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $68.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.59.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $167.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

