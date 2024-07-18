BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 302,382 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 893,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,382 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 0.9% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $356,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 863,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,748,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 27,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 392,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,723,000 after acquiring an additional 64,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,868,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $11.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $426.23. 2,388,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,267. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $420.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $449.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.