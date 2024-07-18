BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,289 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.07% of Clorox worth $13,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $961,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Clorox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 137,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,071,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Clorox by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after buying an additional 30,497 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Clorox Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CLX stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.35. 163,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.06. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

