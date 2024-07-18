BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,413 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.07% of Veralto worth $14,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $347,827,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $266,143,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLTO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Veralto Price Performance

NYSE VLTO traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $98.69. 157,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,891. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average of $90.03. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $102.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

