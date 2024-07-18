BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 420,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,745 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $14,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 87,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.55.

Alcoa Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.77. 2,842,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,845,827. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -10.64%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

