BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $13.32 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,567 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.21% of Wintrust Financial worth $13,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.66. 153,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,438. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.18. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $113.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

