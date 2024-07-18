BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $137.63 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,019 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.45% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $137,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group
In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group
The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.0 %
NYSE:HIG traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.04. 1,429,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,701. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $105.30.
The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.
About The Hartford Financial Services Group
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Hartford Financial Services Group
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.