BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $15.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316,820 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $15,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.69. 664,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,674. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

