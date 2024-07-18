BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $39.75 Million Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,225 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.61% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $39,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,419,000 after purchasing an additional 297,067 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after purchasing an additional 398,901 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,055,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 12,219 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $904,328.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,768.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,718.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,299. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $83.59. 160,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average of $66.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $86.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

