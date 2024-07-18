BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $62.23 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,190 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.16% of Otis Worldwide worth $62,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,324. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.67. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

