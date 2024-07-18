BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $69.94 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.37% of VeriSign worth $69,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in VeriSign by 2,490.0% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 26,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 25,174 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 30.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,420,000 after acquiring an additional 62,479 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,858,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,067 shares of company stock worth $351,567 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSN stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.70. 43,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,382. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.04 and a twelve month high of $220.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.91 and its 200 day moving average is $186.35.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The business had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

