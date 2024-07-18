BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $71.39 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,951 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $71,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,518 shares of company stock worth $6,951,344. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $5.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.89. 537,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,759. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $227.65. The stock has a market cap of $132.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.59.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.