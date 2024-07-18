BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $9.18 Million Stock Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,982 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.14% of SouthState worth $9,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SouthState by 544.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 8,346.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.46. 77,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,922. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.96.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.32 million. SouthState had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SouthState from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SSB

About SouthState

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.