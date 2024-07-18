BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 709,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,400 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.70% of Oceaneering International worth $16,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 541.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 982,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,901,000 after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on OII shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OII traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.49. 149,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,260. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 2.39.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $599.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.