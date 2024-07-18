BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,073 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $92,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.75.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCO traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $456.05. 888,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,880. The firm has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $458.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $417.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.03.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

