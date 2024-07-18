BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $181,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 3,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,442,000 after purchasing an additional 928,273 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7,379.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 723,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,834,000 after buying an additional 714,075 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,309.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 509,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,408,000 after buying an additional 472,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in GoDaddy by 3,411.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 438,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,497,000 after acquiring an additional 425,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at $24,597,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $72,221.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,071 shares of company stock worth $6,875,606. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Trading Down 0.1 %

GDDY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.15. 181,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,032. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $148.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.14.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

